72,773 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 729,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. 6,344,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,400,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

