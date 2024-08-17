82,094 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,738,000 after buying an additional 607,800 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,212 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,919,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,117,000 after buying an additional 998,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

TEVA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

