89,504 Shares in Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pinstripes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinstripes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNST traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Pinstripes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $16.00.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

