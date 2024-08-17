A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.27% of A10 Networks worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in A10 Networks by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 916,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,457. The firm has a market cap of $979.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

