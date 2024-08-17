AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,911.72

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,911.72 ($24.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,883.55 ($24.05). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,960 ($25.03), with a volume of 14,466 shares traded.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,033.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,913.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.12 million, a PE ratio of 3,338.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.