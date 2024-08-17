AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,088 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 168,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,420. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

