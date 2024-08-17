Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Issues Earnings Results

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%.

Aclarion Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACON opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Aclarion has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

