ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of ACSAF opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.80. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of C$33.95 and a twelve month high of C$45.44.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

