Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

ABOS stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 30.20 and a quick ratio of 30.20. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 520,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

