ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) PT Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Trading Up 0.1 %

ADENTRA Announces Dividend

TSE:ADEN opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.