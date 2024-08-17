Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $601.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $553.46 on Monday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

