ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

ADTN opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $8,363,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 264,950 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 817,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

