Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

