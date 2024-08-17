Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.90 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $102.90 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,215,532,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,215,532,834.39671 with 581,175,401.6350268 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.64214091 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $6,692,339.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

