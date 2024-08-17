AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Stock Price Down 9%

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

AFC Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

