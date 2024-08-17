AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGNC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 319.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,458 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 68,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

