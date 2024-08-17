Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $78.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.