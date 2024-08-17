Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $62.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.69.

LNT opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

