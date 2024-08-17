Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.74.

GOOGL opened at $162.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.28. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,365 shares of company stock worth $22,936,043. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

