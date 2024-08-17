ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 30.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Trading Down 4.2 %

ALXO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 837,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,628.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $368,643. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 514,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 77.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.