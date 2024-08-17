ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at UBS Group

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.06. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia purchased 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $368,643. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 514,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

