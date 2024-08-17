Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $69.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,495,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

