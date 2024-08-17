Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,263,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 15,532,567 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ambev by 10.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 259,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,445,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,936 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 802,473 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.