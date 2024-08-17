American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 36.0% in July

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

