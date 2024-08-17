American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 36.0% in July

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Cannabis Price Performance
American Cannabis stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
American Cannabis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Cannabis
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.