American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average of $229.53. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.