American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get American States Water alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWR

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $1,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American States Water by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.