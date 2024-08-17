American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Read Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %

AMT traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $219.85. 1,986,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,238. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.09 and its 200-day moving average is $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.