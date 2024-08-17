Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 199,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $321.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day moving average is $299.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.