Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Up 7.6% in July

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $44.96. 387,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,039. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,022. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

