Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

