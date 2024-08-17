Analysts Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT at $57.80

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.