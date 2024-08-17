Analyzing AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $27.83 million 20.43 $41.74 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $342.81 million 7.87 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AMTD Digital and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 63.01%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats AMTD Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

