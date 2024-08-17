Analyzing F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF)

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) and Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares F5 and Coveo Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 19.94% 21.03% 11.41% Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of F5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of F5 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 $2.78 billion 4.13 $394.95 million $8.35 23.42 Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Coveo Solutions.

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Coveo Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for F5 and Coveo Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 1 6 2 0 2.11 Coveo Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

F5 presently has a consensus price target of $200.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given F5’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe F5 is more favorable than Coveo Solutions.

Summary

F5 beats Coveo Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F5

F5, Inc. provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers unified, security, networking, and application management solutions, such as web app and API protection; multi-cloud networking; application delivery and deployment; domain name system; content delivery network; and application deployment and orchestration. The company also provides application security and delivery products, including NGINX Plus; NGINX Management Suite; NGINX Ingress Controller; NGINX App Protect; BIG-IP Packaged Software; and BIG-IP Systems. In addition, it provides a range of professional services, including maintenance, consulting, training, and other technical support services. F5, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, systems integrators, and other indirect channel partners. It has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was formerly known as F5 Networks, Inc. and changed its name to F5, Inc. in November 2021. F5, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc. provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform. Its Relevance Generative Answering capability unifies LLM technology with its platform, ensuring scalable relevance, factuality, and traceable data sources, as well as addresses the unique challenges of deploying generative AI for enterprise use cases, enabling global brands to achieve tangible financial value through digital experiences. The company serves high tech, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and telecommunication industries. Coveo Solutions Inc. has strategic relationships with Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Sitecore, AppDirect, and commercetools. The company was formerly known as Copernic Business Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Coveo Solutions Inc. in October 2004. Coveo Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

