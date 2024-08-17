Analyzing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings and Valuation

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.79%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares $502.30 million 3.35 $134.96 million $1.03 12.83

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares 14.28% 8.72% 0.93%

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by investment accounts, as well as investment management and trust services. The company operates community banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

