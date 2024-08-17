Analyzing Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alphabet and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 7 1 3.00 Sangoma Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $182.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.97%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63% Sangoma Technologies -12.23% -3.07% -1.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alphabet and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $328.28 billion 6.20 $73.80 billion $6.52 25.27 Sangoma Technologies $250.03 million 0.49 -$29.03 million ($0.93) -5.53

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet beats Sangoma Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

