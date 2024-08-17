AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($11.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($10.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($9.21) EPS.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,265,891 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

