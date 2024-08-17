ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.51

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.51 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 365,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of £44.35 million, a PE ratio of -171.88 and a beta of 0.28.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

