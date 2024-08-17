ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,417 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 175,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,235. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Truist Financial downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

