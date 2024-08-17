Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Update

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 67,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

AMAT traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,644,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.40. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.