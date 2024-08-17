Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.56.

AMAT stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.40. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

