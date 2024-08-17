Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,167. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

