Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Receives $21.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

About Ardent Health Partners

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

(Get Free Report

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.