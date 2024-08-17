ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Announces Earnings Results

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65), Zacks reports.

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ArriVent BioPharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArriVent BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.