Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.19. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $47.94.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%. Analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

