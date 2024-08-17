Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTV opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

