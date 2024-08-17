Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.