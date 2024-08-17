Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

