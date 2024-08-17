ASD (ASD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.37 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.57 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.36 or 1.00069660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

