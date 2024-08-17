Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on APWC
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 0.7 %
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.