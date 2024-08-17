Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 0.7 %

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 4,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

