Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 790,351 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 947.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 790,351 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Alamos Gold worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after buying an additional 1,378,456 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

AGI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 3,157,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

